Crossing Arts Alliance Offering Art Supplies and Kits to the Public

Lakeland News — Jun. 4 2020

The Crossing Arts Alliance reopened its Brainerd location this week to provide art supplies and art kits to the public. Managers are requiring staff and customers to wear masks, and only six visitors are allowed in at a time.

Crossing Arts Alliance staff worked together to make “creativity kits” that are packed with art supplies along with a written poem or short story from a local artist. The kits will then be distributed to children in the community.

As the weather improves, art kits will be available in front of the Crossing Arts Alliance’s location for anyone to grab.

