Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, art lessons at Crossing Arts Alliance are back. Today’s lesson at the studio was on the rare art form of mono-printing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today