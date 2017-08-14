DONATE

Crossing Arts Alliance Moving To Downtown Brainerd

Clayton Castle
Aug. 14 2017
The Crossing Arts Alliance, an arts organization currently housed in the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd, will be moving to downtown Brainerd at the end of August, according to Cross Arts Alliance Executive/Artistic Director Lisa Jordan.

The organization will be moving into the newly-renovated building at 711 Laurel St. by September 1st. An arts exhibit gala is scheduled for September 8th for patrons and the community to see the space.

The move will allow the alliance to have more space for classes, workshops, exhibit space, and an expanded gallery.

Crossing Arts Alliance’s move into downtown Brainerd comes on the heels of the ongoing Destination Downtown competition, being put on by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, in an attempt to revive the downtown area in Brainerd.

Destination Downtown is a competition that welcomes businesses to compete for a $50,000 prize to move into a downtown Brainerd storefront.

You can find Lakeland News’s report on Destination Downtown here.

 

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

