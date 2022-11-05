Lakeland PBS

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd Opens Its 6th Annual Kringle Market

Hanky HazeltonNov. 5 2022

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd is holding its sixth annual Kringle Market. The market features unique arts and crafts from 100 artist members for the holiday season.

With Christmas just 51 days away, Crossing Arts Alliance gave its members the first peek and chance at shopping their Kringle Market on Friday. The market displays everything from pottery, woodworking, blown glass, soft sculptures, ornaments, journals, and a very wide selection of artwork.

All the art is individually crafted and handmade. This helps draw in more customers to purchase them, which will then go towards a great cause – proceeds from the Kringle Market go to the artists and to Crossing Arts itself.

For someone to have their art displayed in the store, they must be a member. Revenue from items purchased is split 30-70, with some money going towards the artists and some going back to the Crossing Arts Alliance.

Kringle Market will open to the public on Saturday, Nov 5. Store hours will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The last day to shop is Dec. 30.

By — Hanky Hazelton

