Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd Offering Kids Classes Online

Crossing Arts Alliance, a nonprofit arts organization in downtown Brainerd, opened up for business last Tuesday, but certain activities are still not available.

Even though the business is now open, they are not allowing any in-person activities. Many classes for kids will most likely will not resume until school starts, but they are offering another alternative for the community by offering those classes online.

As a reminder, visitors must wear masks in order to enter.

