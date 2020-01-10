Lakeland PBS

Crossing Arts Alliance Hosting Studio Wednesdays For Children and Teens

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 9 2020

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd is hosting Studio Wednesdays where children and teens can go to learn different mediums of art. Studio Wednesdays started last fall with the hope that children and teens can come to a place where they can work creatively.

“It’s really nice to have somewhere to express yourself freely. I found out about this because my friend had some free passes to come here and we all came and we tried it out and we really really loved it, and so we just keep coming back,” said student Abby.

“Like you said, it’s a surprise, you don’t know what’s coming up; it’s just fun to choose your own colors, and if you mix the right colors, they make a good masterpiece, but sometimes if you mix the wrong colors it doesn’t turn out as good, but it’s still cool to see what it comes up with,” said student Sam.

“I like it a lot because you get to meet some new people that you don’t usually go to school with, and sometimes you can bring your friends along, and that makes it a lot more fun, too,” said student Emily.

For those interested, parents must pre-enroll their children according to age group with classes alternating per week. The fee is $5 per session, but no one is turned away due to need.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

