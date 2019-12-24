Crossing Arts Alliance Holds Class on Making Krumkake Cookies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The holiday season is always a great time to make some seasonal sweet treats. Last week, a few Brainerd Lakes area residents took part in Crossing Arts Alliance’s first-ever instructional class on how to make a unique Christmas cookie.

A krumkake is a Scandinavian waffle cookie made of flour, butter, eggs, sugar, and créme. A group of about 20 people gathered to learn how to make the dessert that originates from Norway. For members in the class, it’s not about just simply making a cookie, but rather the importance of heritage and keeping family traditions strong.

“Many of us celebrate just the way our ancestors did when the came over in the 1800s and the 1900s, and so that’s such a connection back to our relatives back there. My krumkake iron was used by my grandmother and me and my mother, so it has just special memories every time we make – I make krumkake on it. Now I’m passing it on to the next generation,” said class instructor Sharon Carlson.

With the turnout the Crossing Arts Alliance had from the first-ever krumkake class, they’re hoping to continue to have more in the future.

