Lakeland PBS

Crossing Arts Alliance Holds Class on Making Krumkake Cookies

Nathan Green — Dec. 23 2019

The holiday season is always a great time to make some seasonal sweet treats. Last week, a few Brainerd Lakes area residents took part in Crossing Arts Alliance’s first-ever instructional class on how to make a unique Christmas cookie.

A krumkake is a Scandinavian waffle cookie made of flour, butter, eggs, sugar, and créme. A group of about 20 people gathered to learn how to make the dessert that originates from Norway. For members in the class, it’s not about just simply making a cookie, but rather the importance of heritage and keeping family traditions strong.

“Many of us celebrate just the way our ancestors did when the came over in the 1800s and the 1900s, and so that’s such a connection back to our relatives back there. My krumkake iron was used by my grandmother and me and my mother, so it has just special memories every time we make – I make krumkake on it. Now I’m passing it on to the next generation,” said class instructor Sharon Carlson.

With the turnout the Crossing Arts Alliance had from the first-ever krumkake class, they’re hoping to continue to have more in the future.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Bemidji Super 8 Offering Free Rooms This Christmas For Those Visiting Loved Ones In Tough Situations

Watermark Art Center In Bemidji Lets Families Create Art Together

The Bluebelle Event Venue in Bemidji Hosting A Silverbelle Christmas

8th Annual Wreath Making Class Teaches People The Benefits of Making Wreaths

Latest Stories

New Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Ready To Get Started

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Bemidji Super 8 Offering Free Rooms This Christmas For Those Visiting Loved Ones In Tough Situations

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Republican Dave Hughes Hoping 3rd Time's the Charm In Bid For 7th Congressional District

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Watermark Art Center In Bemidji Lets Families Create Art Together

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Bemidji's Outdoor Ice Rinks Are Now Open

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.