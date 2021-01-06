Crossing Arts Alliance Distributing Creativity Kits This Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On every second Sunday of each month, the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd gives out free art kits to anyone who wants one. Lisa Jordan, the executive director of the Crossing Arts Alliance, says they have done kit giveaways for a long time. But in April due to the pandemic, they made a change to become a bigger draw to people of all ages.

The creativity kits are usually filled with pages drawn by members for people to color, along with some fun crafts and pins. This month, however, the Crossing Arts Alliance teamed up with another Brainerd business, Minnesota Makerspace, to enhance their free kits.

Jordan says when the pandemic started, they hoped to give some creative joy to the people of Brainerd. With more than 1,000 kits given away since April, it seems like they’ve done just that.

Kits will be available this Saturday, Jan. 9 at either Crossing Arts Alliance or Minnesota Makerspace from 10 AM to noon.

