Crossing Arts Alliance Displays Art From Local Youth

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 16 2018
A new exhibit at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd is displaying works of art from a much younger group of artists. Local students have been working in the classroom on a variety of art projects.

Several school districts were involved including art work from kindergarten through high school classes. The local art teachers were able to select one piece of art per class to submit into the gallery. Some pieces were a focused work that the students were instructed by the teacher, but others were created without any specific guidelines.

Volunteers spent hours organizing and hanging the works of art for the over 500 people that attended the opening reception. The exhibit will be open to the public until Friday, April 27. After that, 10 art pieces will be chosen to be professionally framed and will be on display at the YMCA for one year.

This year marks 15 years in a row that the Crossing Arts Alliance has had the display of youth artwork. Executive director Lisa Jordan explains why she plans to continue the tradition for many years in the future.

