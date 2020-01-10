Crossing Art Alliance Host Studio Wednesdays For Children and Teens

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crossing Art Alliance in Brainerd host Studio Wednesdays were children and teens can go to learn different mediums of art. Studio Wednesdays started last fall with the hope that children and teens can come to a place where they can work creatively.

“Its really nice to have somewhere to express yourself freely. I found out about this because my friend had some free passes to come here and we all came and we tried it out and we really really loved it, and so we just keep coming back,” said Art Student Abby Pratt.

“Like you said, its a surprise, you don’t know whats coming up it’s just fun to choose your own colors, and if you mix the right colors, they make a good master piece but sometimes if you mix the wrong colors it doesn’t turn out as good but it’s still cool to see what it comes up with,” said Art Student Sam Kalthoff.

“I like it a lot because you get to meet some new people that you don’t usually go to school with, and sometimes you can bring your friends along, and that makes it a lot more fun too,” said Art Student Emily Binsfeld.

For those interested, parents must pre-enroll their children according to age group with classes alternating per week. The fee is five dollars per session but no one is turned away due to need.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today