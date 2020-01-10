Lakeland PBS

Crossing Art Alliance Host Studio Wednesdays For Children and Teens

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 9 2020

Crossing Art Alliance in Brainerd host Studio Wednesdays were children and teens can go to learn different mediums of art.  Studio Wednesdays started last fall with the hope that children and teens can come to a place where they can work creatively.

“Its really nice to have somewhere to express yourself freely. I found out about this because my friend had some free passes to come here and we all came and we tried it out and we really really loved it, and so we just keep coming back,” said Art Student Abby Pratt.

“Like you said, its a surprise, you don’t know whats coming up it’s just fun to choose your own colors, and if you mix the right colors, they make a good master piece but sometimes if you mix the wrong colors it doesn’t turn out as good but it’s still cool to see what it comes up with,” said Art Student Sam Kalthoff.

“I like it a lot because you get to meet some new people that you don’t usually go to school with, and sometimes you can bring your friends along, and that makes it a lot more fun too,” said Art Student Emily Binsfeld.

For those interested, parents must pre-enroll their children according to age group with classes alternating per week. The fee is five dollars per session but no one is turned away due to need.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Latest Stories

Grief Support Programs Offered At Essentia Health St. Joseph's Medical Center

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

Brainerd Nordic Ski Club Holds Its 46th Year Of Ski Races In Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff Asking For Help In Locating Brainerd Woman

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

Governor Walz Responds To Storm Damage By Authorizing State Disaster Assistance

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Looks to Capitalize on the Road

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.