Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gyms and fitness centers are still closed due to the orders set forward by the state of Minnesota. Brad Hamilton has more on how a local CrossFit owner is hoping to open his doors soon.

There is no official date set by Governor Tim Walz on when gyms may be allowed to reopen.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today