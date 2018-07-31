Crosby Recognized As “Best Place To Live” In Outside Magazine

Crosby was recognized as a “Best Place To Live” and one of “America’s Smartest Towns” by Outside magazine.

The article in Outside sited the way Crosby embraced adventure recreation by investing in new mountain bike trails as a reason for its recognition.

Crosby, a town of 2,337 people, and the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area have been getting a lot of press recently and have generated national excitement as the trail system continues to grow.