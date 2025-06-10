Jun 10, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Crosby Receives Grant to Study Flooding in Local Park

Crosby City Park draws in hundreds of people over the summer to enjoy the lake, skate park, or their Music in the Park events. But now, the park may be soon getting a major overhaul.

The city recently received a grant to study the effects of flooding on the park. According to Crosby Mayor Diane Cash, the park floods every year during the spring and summer. One project the city is looking at—after determining how to stop the floods—is a heritage walk to teach people more about the town’s history.

“We are anticipating that we’re going to do some research and work with the public on the possibility of a heritage trail, kind of a turn-of-the-century 1910-feel,  and tell the story of the city of Crosby separate from the mines,” explained Cash.

There is currently no timetable for when construction on the heritage trail may begin.

