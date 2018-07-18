Crosby Memorial Park’s Boat Landing Will be Closed at the End of July

The Power Boat Races are coming to Crosby forcing the boat landing at Crosby Memorial Park to be closed to public use for the last weekend in July.

With the boat landing closing for the weekend, community members are encouraged to experience the thrills of breath-taking and heart pounding championship powerboat racing along the shores of Serpent Lake on Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29, from

noon to 4 p.m.

At the Twin Cities’ Power Boat Association’s races, some boats will top speeds over 100 miles per hour and appear to fly on the water. There is no admittance fee and concessions will be available.

The boat landing will be closed to the public from 6 p.m. Friday, July 27, through 5 p.m. Sunday, July 29.

For more information, visit cuyunalakes.com or call 218-546-8131.