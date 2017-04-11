DONATE

Crosby Mayor Confronted About His Arrest At Council Meeting

Josh Peterson
Apr. 11 2017
After being called out by fellow city council members, Crosby Mayor James Hunter, 68, says that he won’t resign despite felony charges the mayor faces from when he was arrested last month.

According to the criminal complaint, Hunter faces five charges such as felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony theft by swindle, felony receiving stolen property, felony lawful gambling fraud, and gross misdemeanor engaging in the business of a vehicle financing company without a license.

Hunter was briefly jailed, but later released. He posted bond, which the court had set at $20,000 with conditions of release or $100,000 without conditions.

The Brainerd Dispatch reports that during Monday’s Crosby City Council meeting, council member Paul Heglund said the citizens deserved to know whether Hunter would resign.

The Brainerd Dispatch says that Hunter wouldn’t resign, and that

Hunter’s decisions that he makes from the council chambers have nothing to do with any of his personal issues.

One of the main concerns council member Heglund stressed was that Hunter blames his issues on the police department.

Hunter told the Brainerd Dispatch that his arrest didn’t mean bad blood between him and the police department.

