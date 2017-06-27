DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Crosby Mayor Allowed Entrance To Council Meeting After Dispute

Mal Meyer
Jun. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

Mayor James Hunter in a booking photo.

The City of Crosby has come to an agreement with Mayor James Hunter to allow him to remain at a council meetings. At a meeting last week Thursday, the city attorney decided to bar Hunter from attending and allegedly threatening police action if he kept trying to get inside.

Edward Shaw, an attorney for the mayor, sent a letter to the city attorney which said, “As Mr. Hunter is the Mayor of Crosby, he not only has a right, but a duty to be present at all Crosby City Council meetings or any proceeding regarding city business. You, or whatever individual or entity instructed you, to remove Mr. Hunter has no authority to remove the mayor from a council meeting or any proceeding regarding city business.”

The letter goes on to threaten appropriate legal action if Mr. Hunter is not allowed to rejoin in future council meetings.

According to Shaw, the Crosby city attorney told Hunter that he could not attend the meeting because of a conflict of interest. There has been an ongoing dispute about arbitration with Jesse Smith, a local police officer who previously faced accusations of misconduct, according to InForum News Service.

Hunter was arrested in March on suspicion of theft by swindle, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and lawful gambling fraud crimes.

The council decided unanimously to not appeal the Jesse Smith arbitration decision.

Shaw told Lakeland News in an email that at last night’s meeting “there was no attempt to exclude Mayor Hunter from any part of the meeting.”

He added that the Mayor and all of the council members were present at the close door session.

Lakeland News has reached out to the other council members and an attorney for the city, but has not received a response.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crosby Mayor Barred From City Council Meeting

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

Legal Request Renewed Over Prince’s Music

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for Universal Music Group have renewed their request that a Minnesota judge cancel the company’s music rights
Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Legal Request Renewed Over Prince's Music

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Minnesota Viking Sentenced To One Day In Jail For Failed Alcohol Tests

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Rice Woman Injured In Little Falls T-Bone Crash

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Motley Police Chase Leads To One Arrest

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Park Rapids Woman Allegedly Burglarized Homes To Look For Drugs

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.