Crosby Man Was Not Wearing Seat Belt Before Fatal Crash

A Crosby man has died after he was ejected from his vehicle shortly after noon on Monday. Mark Bergee, 62, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Bergee was traveling northbound on Highway 371, directly south of Pine River. Bergee went off to the east side of the roadway, causing the GMC he was driving to vault over a culvert approach and roll.

While the airbag did deploy, Bergee was ejected from the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 371 and 27th Street SW. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bergee was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.