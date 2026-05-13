Crosby Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Crash on Highway 210

A 75-year-old Crosby man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 210 on Tuesday.

The collision involved three vehicles and happened about 9 miles northeast of Brainerd near the intersection with Township Road 147.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Michael Carl Bender was driving a car westbound on Highway 210 when contact was made with an SUV headed the same direction. The contact pushed Bender’s car into the eastbound lanes where it collided with another SUV.

Bender was taken to a Twin Cities hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the first SUV that was involved, 31-year-old Beau Erickson, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the second SUV, 45-year-old Sally Oren.

The State Patrol says all three individuals were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved.