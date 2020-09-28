Lakeland PBS

Crosby Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash Near Trommald

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 28 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reports that a one-vehicle crash on Sunday morning has resulted in the death of a 57-year-old Crosby man.

Sheriff Goddard said the crash happened at the intersection of Iverson Road and South Black Bear Road in the city of Trommald. On arrival, deputies located the deceased man in the driver seat with no other occupants in the vehicle.

The crash appeared to not be witnessed by others, and the preliminary investigation shows the victim’s car was traveling northbound on Iverson Road, crossed on South Black Bear Road, and crashed into a tree.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time until his family has been notified, according to Sheriff Goddard.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

MN 2nd Congressional District Election Delayed Due to Candidate Death

Hubbard County Reports First COVID-19 Death

Menahga Teen Dies of Gunshot Wound

Former MN Supreme Court Chief Justice Russell Anderson Dies at 78

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.