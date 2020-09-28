Crosby Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash Near Trommald

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reports that a one-vehicle crash on Sunday morning has resulted in the death of a 57-year-old Crosby man.

Sheriff Goddard said the crash happened at the intersection of Iverson Road and South Black Bear Road in the city of Trommald. On arrival, deputies located the deceased man in the driver seat with no other occupants in the vehicle.

The crash appeared to not be witnessed by others, and the preliminary investigation shows the victim’s car was traveling northbound on Iverson Road, crossed on South Black Bear Road, and crashed into a tree.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time until his family has been notified, according to Sheriff Goddard.

