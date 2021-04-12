Crosby Man Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One man is now dead after a single-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County.

On April 10 at about 8:12 PM, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near the 24000 Block of County Road 11. Deputies learned that a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on County Road 11 when the truck was no longer operating on the roadway and rolled over.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was a 40-year-old man from Crosby and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until the family is notified.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

