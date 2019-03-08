Crosby Man Charged With 10 Felonies For Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

A Crow Wing County man has been charged with 10 felonies for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to a release, Aaron Cecil Enlund, 34, of Crosby was charged on March 1, 2019 in Crow Wing County District Court with 10 counts of possessing pornographic material.

Enlund was charged after an investigation led by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Internet Crimes Against Children task force and assisted by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office.

According to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, on January 7, 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children made a CyberTipline report available to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The report indicated that the website Tumblr had reported 10 image/video files uploaded by a user account.

Tumblr provided identifying information about the user and the IP addresses for specific dates and times in which the user logged in. Special Agent Nicholas Riba viewed all 10 reported files and determined them to be child pornography.

A subpoena was sent to Charter Communications and the person using the IP addresses was determined to be Aaron Enlund in the city of Crosby. On February 19, a search warrant was executed on Enlund’s Crosby residence. During the search, officers located a cell phone containing over 100 images of child pornography.

Enlund is scheduled to appear in Crow Wing County District Court on March 18.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigates incidents of child exploitation online. It is led by agents in the BCA Predatory Crimes Section, which conducts human trafficking, child exploitation, and predatory offender investigations.