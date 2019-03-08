Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crosby Man Charged With 10 Felonies For Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

Rachel Johnson
Mar. 8 2019
Leave a Comment

A Crow Wing County man has been charged with 10 felonies for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to a release, Aaron Cecil Enlund, 34, of Crosby was charged on March 1, 2019 in Crow Wing County District Court with 10 counts of possessing pornographic material.

Enlund was charged after an investigation led by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Internet Crimes Against Children task force and assisted by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office.

According to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, on January 7, 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children made a CyberTipline report available to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The report indicated that the website Tumblr had reported 10 image/video files uploaded by a user account.

Tumblr provided identifying information about the user and the IP addresses for specific dates and times in which the user logged in. Special Agent Nicholas Riba viewed all 10 reported files and determined them to be child pornography.

A subpoena was sent to Charter Communications and the person using the IP addresses was determined to be Aaron Enlund in the city of Crosby. On February 19, a search warrant was executed on Enlund’s Crosby residence. During the search, officers located a cell phone containing over 100 images of child pornography.

Enlund is scheduled to appear in Crow Wing County District Court on March 18.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigates incidents of child exploitation online. It is led by agents in the BCA Predatory Crimes Section, which conducts human trafficking, child exploitation, and predatory offender investigations.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Weekend Drive-By Shooting

BLAEDC Holds Annual Meeting Detailing Economic Growth Of Lakes Area

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Opens New Menopause Center

Two Men Arrested For Burglary In Crow Wing County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Al Martin said

Wonderful that so many people are working for this! For too long as a society w... Read More

Avatar
Andrea Rusk said

Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More

Avatar
Dave said

What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Latest Story

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Falls To Hibbing In Section 7AAA Championship

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Falls To Hibbing In Section 7AAA Championship

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Gets Win Against Goodridge/G-G

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Red Lake Boys Basketball Beats Blackduck In Section 8A

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball Advances With Win Over Verndale

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Ready For Postseason Play

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate