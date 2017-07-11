Crosby Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl

A 71-year-old Crosby man is charged with nine felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual contact for allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old girl he knew.

As of this afternoon George Edwin Hardy remained in custody in Crow Wing County Jail on the charges that were handed down on June 26th.

According to the criminal complaint, the Crosby Police Department was informed of the accusations by a family member of the girl on June 19th.

Hardy’s next court appearance is set for July 24th.

He is being held on $100,000 bond without conditions and $50,000 bond with conditions.