Crosby-Ironton’s Oehrlein, Staples-Motley’s Noska Heading to State Tennis Tourney

Two girls’ tennis players from the Lakeland viewing area are moving on to the Class A individual singles tournament.

Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein, who is usually in the news for her basketball skills, won the girls’ tennis Section 7A individual singles tournament on Tuesday, beating Brooke Boland of Pine City 6-4, 6-2 in the championship match. Oehrlein, a junior, has just over 75 wins in her career as a Ranger.

Also punching her ticket to the Class A individual singles state tourney is Ronnie Noska of Staples-Motley. She fell in the semifinals of the Section 8A tournament but rallied back to win her third place match, and then beat Ruby Leach of East Grand Forks in the true second match. During the section tournament, the standout sophomore also won her 100th career match.