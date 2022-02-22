Lakeland PBS

Crosby-Ironton’s Oehrlein Makes State History: Quickest Ever to Reach 1,000 Points

Chaz MootzFeb. 21 2022

All it took was 40 games for Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein to reach the 1,000-point milestone. No one in Minnesota high school girls basketball state history has eclipsed the 1,000-point mark as quickly as Oehrlein has.

The 5’11” point guard isn’t even in high school yet, but that hasn’t stopped her from leading the Crosby-Ironton girls basketball team in her first two seasons on varsity. As a 7th grader in 2021, Oehrlein averaged 21.7 points for the Rangers. This year as an 8th grader, she’s bumped her points per game total to 28.6 ppg.

Despite being on pace to break the Minnesota high school girls basketball all-time scoring record, Oehrlein actually cares more about reaching the 1,000-career assist milestone and wants to lead the Rangers to their first state tournament since 2004.

By — Chaz Mootz

Bemidji, MN
