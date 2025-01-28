Jan 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Crosby-Ironton Superintendent Picked as Montevideo School District’s Next Leader

Jamie Skjeveland Cg

Jamie Skjeveland (Credit: Crosby-Ironton School District)

The Montevideo School Board has selected current Crosby-Ironton superintendent Dr. Jamie Skjeveland to serve as their next school district leader.

The Montevideo School Board voted unanimously last Thursday to offer their school superintendent position to Skjeveland and to begin negotiating a contract. The Montevideo School Board president said in a statement that the board believes Skjeveland has the qualifications and skills to move the district forward.

Skjeveland has been Crosby-Ironton’s superintendent for nearly 20 years.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Cease

Related News

Education & Government

No Change at MN House as DFL Continues Boycott into 3rd Week of Session

Education & Government

CWD Confirmed in Wild Deer in 2 New Minnesota Deer Permit Areas

Sports

Bemidji State Women’s Hockey Falls 3-1 to Minnesota at Hockey Day 2025

Sports

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Beats St. Thomas on Sunday to Snap Winless Streak