Crosby-Ironton Superintendent Picked as Montevideo School District’s Next Leader

The Montevideo School Board has selected current Crosby-Ironton superintendent Dr. Jamie Skjeveland to serve as their next school district leader.

The Montevideo School Board voted unanimously last Thursday to offer their school superintendent position to Skjeveland and to begin negotiating a contract. The Montevideo School Board president said in a statement that the board believes Skjeveland has the qualifications and skills to move the district forward.

Skjeveland has been Crosby-Ironton’s superintendent for nearly 20 years.