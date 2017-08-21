The Crosby-Ironton School District has announced plans to undergo a re-branding of the district, and recently released the new logos of the school district.

“The Cuyuna area, where the Crosby-Ironton School District is located, is rooted in a history of mining, antiques, tourism, and gritty determination,” the release said. “Over the past few decades, the community has reinvented itself as a destination that includes several mainstay employers, beautiful natural amenities, new small businesses, and most importantly… a renewed sense of pride and community spirit.”

The process of re-branding and designing a new logo began in early 2017 when a group was put together to review the current branding and explore options in a possible re-branding.

After market research and discussions with the entire school community, a new logo was designed and recently released, featuring the iconic intertwined “C” and “I”, as well as trees and forests to represent the landscape of the area, and the word “Rangers” in bold letters to represent the strong base of support and pride in the community.

The release from the district also said that full implementation of the logos should take place over the course of the next 18-24 months.

The Crosby-Ironton School District recently saw notable point of pride when the boys basketball team reached the state championship in March, before falling to Minnehaha Academy.