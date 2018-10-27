Crosby-Ironton High School Gets A Lesson In Hydroponics

Students at Crosby-Ironton High School today got an inside look at an alternative way to grow food. The owner of GroShed, Jon Friesner, was giving presentations to high schoolers about his hydroponic growing system that he started in Emily Minnesota.

A GroShed allows you to grow almost any type of food all year round through hydroponics. The technology is completely customizable to the space that you have, and it uses less water and energy than conventional farming. Food grows faster, and Jon Friesner hopes to make an impact for a better future.

Currently GroShed sells the products to have your own hydroponic growing system installed, but they do not currently sell the food that they grow.

For more information visit https://www.groshed.org/