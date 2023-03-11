Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball Wins Section 7AA Championship, Back to State for 1st Time Since 2004

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crosby-Ironton girls basketball team defeated Pequot Lakes 66-58 to capture the Section 7AA championship and is headed back to the Class AA State Tournament for the first time since 2004.

The Rangers were led in scoring by freshman phenom Tori Oehrlein, who poured in 31 points. Senior Hannah Compton added 21 points.

“It was amazing, I just couldn’t believe the fight we had, it really shows how much hard work our team put in and it shows that were willing to do anything to get the state title,” said Oehrlein.

“It’s so surreal, honestly all season long we know we could do it, but being in this moment and actually doing it, that means more than anything,” said Compton.

Crosby-Ironton heads to the state tournament with a 23-7 record and has won 12 straight games. The Rangers will open up the MSHSL girls basketball state tournament on Wednesday, March 15th. Crosby-Ironton’s opponent and the time they’ll play are still TBD.