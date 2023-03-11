Lakeland PBS

Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball Wins Section 7AA Championship, Back to State for 1st Time Since 2004

Chaz MootzMar. 11 2023

The Crosby-Ironton girls basketball team defeated Pequot Lakes 66-58 to capture the Section 7AA championship and is headed back to the Class AA State Tournament for the first time since 2004.

The Rangers were led in scoring by freshman phenom Tori Oehrlein, who poured in 31 points. Senior Hannah Compton added 21 points.

“It was amazing, I just couldn’t believe the fight we had, it really shows how much hard work our team put in and it shows that were willing to do anything to get the state title,” said Oehrlein.

“It’s so surreal, honestly all season long we know we could do it, but being in this moment and actually doing it, that means more than anything,” said Compton.

Crosby-Ironton heads to the state tournament with a 23-7 record and has won 12 straight games. The Rangers will open up the MSHSL girls basketball state tournament on Wednesday, March 15th. Crosby-Ironton’s opponent and the time they’ll play are still TBD.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Fosston Girls Basketball Falls to B/G-MR in Section 8A Championship

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Beats Mahnomen-Waubun in Section 8A Tournament

Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball Wins Big Over Bertha-Hewitt in Section 5A West Bracket

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Going Back to State with Win Over Cloquet in Section 7AAA Final

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Planting For Wildlife

Posted on Mar. 10 2023

Lakeland Currents: What's Sourcewell?

Posted on Mar. 3 2023

Lakeland Currents: Minnesota Fishing Museum & Hall of Fame

Posted on Feb. 24 2023

Common Ground: Jesse Dermody Sculptures

Posted on Feb. 22 2023

Lakeland Currents: Brainerd Lakes Chamber & Businesses

Posted on Feb. 17 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.