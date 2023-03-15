Lakeland PBS

Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball Heads Back to State for 1st Time Since 2004

Charlie YaegerMar. 15 2023

It was an up-and-down start to the season for the Crosby-Ironton girls basketball team. The Rangers have not been to the state tourney since before its players were born, but that all changed this past Friday in the Section 7AA championship. C-I beat Pequot Lakes 66-58 to punch their ticket to state for the first time in 19 years.

The Rangers didn’t start the season very strong. They only sported an 11-7 record at the beginning of February, but then they rattled off 12 straight wins on their way to the section title. When asked what led to the turnaround, the consensus was team chemistry.

Crosby-Ironton still has something left to prove, though. They are looking for their first victory in the state tournament, but it won’t be easy. They head in unseeded and will take on number 2 seed Goodhue in the AA quarterfinals. That game is Wednesday, March 15 at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

By — Charlie Yaeger

