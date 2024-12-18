Crosby-Ironton Girls’ Basketball Gets Big Win Over Pillager on the Road

Pillager girls’ basketball started their season by book-ending a three-game losing streak with a pair of wins, but on Tuesday, the Huskies had their hands full with Crosby-Ironton, the second-ranked team in Class AA.

C-I was off to a 7-0 start following an 84-59 win over Edina on Saturday, a game in which standout junior Tori Oehrlein recorded her second quadruple-double of the season. It was a Section 7AA showdown with Pillager hosting Crosby-Ironton, and the Rangers had won their last four meetings with the Huskies.

The Rangers handled business against Pillager in an 86-26 victory, where Oehrlein had 28 points. C-I is averaging a touch over 80 points per game.