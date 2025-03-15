Crosby-Ironton Girls’ Basketball Finishes Season as Class AA State Runner-Up

It felt as though Crosby-Ironton and Providence Academy girls’ basketball were destined to meet in the Class AA state championship all season long. The Lions and Rangers began the year ranked #1 and #2, respectively, and never moved, with both going undefeated and both earning the top two seeds heading into the state tournament.

On Saturday, destiny was fulfilled when the two teams collided at Williams Arena for the title game. Each team was led by a 4,000-point scorer, where junior Tori Oehrlein was with Crosby-Ironton and junior Maddyn Greenway was with Providence.

Earlier in the first half, Oehrlein was getting things going for the Rangers, but Greenway eventually decided to take over. She had five steals and 23 points in the first half and would eventually finish with 40 points on 16-of-27 shooting and 4-for-9 from downtown.

The Lions defeated the Rangers 81-63, handing Crosby-Ironton their first loss of the season. They finish 32-1 and as the Class AA state runner-up.

“[Providence Academy’s] Beckett [Greenway] definitely played good defense, so I would I got taken away, maybe got frustrated at points,” said senior guard Regan Juenemann after the game.

“You know, they took away our running game,” said Oehrlein. “We didn’t have a post that was a threat way out on the perimeter, so Hope [Counts] was in the paint 24/7. So they did well at that.”

“I really wanted to get [a state title] for the community. I really feel like let them down,” admitted head coach Pete Vukelich. “It’s tough for the girls, feel like I let them down a little bit, too, but I really, really wanted that first one for C-I.”

Even with Saturday’s loss, Crosby-Ironton has accomplished a lot over the last three years, including three straight Section 7AA titles, three straight state tournaments, their first ever state tourney win last year, and fourth place and runner-up finishes in the last two years. They finished their undefeated regular season 26-0, their best ever season in girls’ basketball.