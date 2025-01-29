Crosby-Ironton Girls’ B-Ball’s Tori Oehrlein Reaches 4,000 Career Point Milestone

The C-I Lady Rangers basketball team is currently the biggest show in Crosby. Coming into Tuesday’s game, the girls were a perfect 17-0, ranked second in Class AA, and are led by Tori Oehrlein, who is averaging just over 30 points a game.

The junior phenom was the fastest girls’ basketball player to score 1,000, 2,000, and 3,000 career points in Minnesota state history. Last night, she had the chance to make history again and was just 40 points shy as Crosby-Ironton hosted East Central.

Oehrlein made it to the 4,000 mark and etched her name in Minnesota hoops history yet again as Crosby-Ironton improves to 18-0 on the year, taking down East Central in a 110-27 victory.

Even though Oehrlein is now only the third player in Minnesota history to score 4,000 career points, when asked about her accomplishment, she remained humble as always.

“I’m excited. I’m happy I got it today,” said Oehrlein after the game. “I didn’t think I was going to get today, but I’m glad it’s done and over with.”

She continued, “I don’t feel like I was trying to get it. I feel like the girls definitely looked for me a lot. They were great on hitting me on the cuts, which is nice, and I feel like we played a great game and I feel like they’re looking for me, which is nice. I just am excited and super grateful I’ve had the opportunity to be able to do it, and hopefully I get to break some more and I’m just happy I get to do it.”