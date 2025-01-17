Jan 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Crosby-Ironton Girls’ B-Ball Stays Perfect on Season with Win Over Pequot Lakes

For the past two seasons, Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes girls’ basketball clashed in the Section 8AA championship game. In 2023, the Rangers upset the reigning section champion Patriots, and in 2024 C-I won again, but that time as the favorite, sparking a de facto rivalry between the two teams.

On Thursday night, 11-2 Pequot Lakes had the opportunity to play spoiler and were on the road at 2nd-ranked Crosby-Ironton, who came in a perfect 14-0.

Crosby-Ironton continued their winning way, topping Pequot Lakes in a 72-35 victory. Tori Oehrlein finished with 34 points for the Rangers.

