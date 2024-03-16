Lakeland PBS

Crosby-Ironton Girls’ B-Ball Falls to Providence Academy in Class AA Semis

Lakeland News — Mar. 16 2024

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and for Crosby-Ironton girls’ basketball, that’s exactly what they had to do to advance to the Class AA title game. Firmly planted in front of them were #1 ranked Providence Academy, the reigning back-to-back state champions, who beat the Lady Rangers in mid-January.

On Friday in the Class AA semifinals, Crosby-Ironton and Providence Academy were squaring off, with both teams sporting 3,000-point scorers in Tori Oehrlein and Maddyn Greenway, respectively.

The Lions’ defense clamped down and forced 25 turnovers, and Crosby-Ironton fell to Providence Academy 92-54. C-I’s journey isn’t done yet, though, as they will play for third place against Minnehaha Academy on Saturday at noon.

Tori Oehrlein had 20 of the Rangers’ 27 first-half points and had 35 in total.

Lakeland News

