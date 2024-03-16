Crosby-Ironton Girls’ B-Ball Falls to Providence Academy in Class AA Semis

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and for Crosby-Ironton girls’ basketball, that’s exactly what they had to do to advance to the Class AA title game. Firmly planted in front of them were #1 ranked Providence Academy, the reigning back-to-back state champions, who beat the Lady Rangers in mid-January.

On Friday in the Class AA semifinals, Crosby-Ironton and Providence Academy were squaring off, with both teams sporting 3,000-point scorers in Tori Oehrlein and Maddyn Greenway, respectively.

The Lions’ defense clamped down and forced 25 turnovers, and Crosby-Ironton fell to Providence Academy 92-54. C-I’s journey isn’t done yet, though, as they will play for third place against Minnehaha Academy on Saturday at noon.

Tori Oehrlein had 20 of the Rangers’ 27 first-half points and had 35 in total.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today