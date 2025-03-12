Crosby-Ironton Girls’ B-Ball Eying Deep Run in 3rd Straight State Tourney Appearance

It’s been a historic season for Crosby-Ironton girls’ basketball. The Rangers are a perfect 30-0 and headed back to the state tournament after winning the Section 7AA championship last Friday for the third consecutive year.

The history doesn’t end there, though. C-I is led by junior guard Tori Oehrlein, who became the fastest girls’ basketball player in the state to reach 4,000 career points and is on pace to break the all-time record next season.

Last year, the Rangers made history by getting their first-ever win at the state tournament, and this time around they’re ready to make history once more by getting to the championship game.

“I believe we can get there if we just trust in each other, play our style of basketball, I think we’ll get there,” said Oehrlein. “Also, this team, we keep making history and it’s great for us.”

“I think we are [ready],” added junior forward Lucy Lewandowski. “We have Regan [Juenemann], [who] is another really nice asset to our team and we’ve already been there twice. So, we don’t just want to go and get fourth place, we want to go and get farther.”

The Class AA state tournament begins Wednesday, March 12th. Crosby-Ironton is the two seed and will square up with seven-seeded Barnesville in the quarterfinals. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota.