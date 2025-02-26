Crosby-Ironton Girls’ B-Ball Dispatches Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in 1st Round of 7AA Playoffs

Section girls’ basketball continued Tuesday with the start of the Section 7AA tournament. Crosby-Ironton earned the top seed after putting together a perfect 26-0 regular season and are looking to hoist the section trophy for a third consecutive season.

In the first round, C-I was hosting Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. The Lady Rangers were trying to win their ninth straight section tourney game, while the Raiders were just trying to keep pace.

The Rangers opened the game on a 34-0 run, and Crosby-Ironton dispatched Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 114-25. The Rangers have extended their home winning streak to 37 games, and up next for them will be Esko at Cloquet Middle School this Saturday.