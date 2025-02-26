Feb 26, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Crosby-Ironton Girls’ B-Ball Dispatches Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in 1st Round of 7AA Playoffs

Section girls’ basketball continued Tuesday with the start of the Section 7AA tournament. Crosby-Ironton earned the top seed after putting together a perfect 26-0 regular season and are looking to hoist the section trophy for a third consecutive season.

In the first round, C-I was hosting Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. The Lady Rangers were trying to win their ninth straight section tourney game, while the Raiders were just trying to keep pace.

The Rangers opened the game on a 34-0 run, and Crosby-Ironton dispatched Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 114-25. The Rangers have extended their home winning streak to 37 games, and up next for them will be Esko at Cloquet Middle School this Saturday.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Home Page Icons 7

Mndva Web Ad

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Falls to Hibbing 68-61 at Home

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Wrestling Embraces Underdog Role Ahead of State Tournament

News

Northwoods Experience: Drivers Take Advantage of Weekly Garfield Lake Ice Races

Community

5th Annual Triplefest Snowmobile Races Held at Breezy Point Resort