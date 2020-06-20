Crosby-Ironton Football Getting Back to Safe Summer Training

Preparations have started for the hopeful 2020 high school football season. But for the Crosby-Ironton football team, things were a bit different when they returned to the field this week. Brad Hamilton has more on how the Rangers are adjusting to a new way of summer training.
By — Lakeland News
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!