Lakeland PBS

Crosby-Ironton Football Getting Back to Safe Summer Training

Lakeland News — Jun. 20 2020

Preparations have started for the hopeful 2020 high school football season. But for the Crosby-Ironton football team, things were a bit different when they returned to the field this week. Brad Hamilton has more on how the Rangers are adjusting to a new way of summer training.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks Show in Bemidji to Go On as Scheduled

Itasca County Discusses Contact Tracing in Latest COVID-19 Meeting

New COVID-19 Cases in Mille Lacs, Todd Counties on Friday

Crow Wing County Health Services To Host “Virtual COVID 101 Lunch & Learn Connection”

Recent Show

RE: KAWE – Celebrating 40 Years

Explore the beginning of KAWE and formative years of Lakeland PBS with conversations from those who were there from the beginning, bringing local
Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Recently Added

RE: KAWE - Celebrating 40 Years

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Lakeland Currents: Cass County SHIP Program

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Lakeland Currents: Local Resorts Respond to COVID-19

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Lakeland Currents: Leech Lake Band COVID-19 Response

Posted on Jun. 5 2020

Backroads: Wildview

Posted on May. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.