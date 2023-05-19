Crosby-Ironton Community Hosts Benefit for Area Woman as She Battles Cancer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Barb Neprud was born and raised in the town of Ironton and has served the area in a number of ways for five decades. She is always the first to help out others before thinking of herself.

Known as the pillar of her community and someone who always wore a smile on her face, it was never known that Neprud was battling esophageal cancer. Once news broke of her diagnosis, Mark Hoge and Sara Portz, friends of the family, planned a fundraiser to offset any medical and financial burdens.

Hoge said the response from the community was unanimous and that people were practically throwing items at the fundraiser’s organizers to help out with a silent auction. And Barb’s son Jacob said that having a community rally behind his mother in her time of need is amazing and means a lot to both of them.

The event raised $13,500 and had over 300 people in attendance.

