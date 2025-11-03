Crosby-Ironton Among Local School Districts with Referendums on the Ballot

Americans will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 4 to vote on everything from the New York City mayoral race to special Congressional elections in states like Ohio and Florida. But some residents in Crow Wing County will have a much shorter ballot than other elections across the country.

Being held on Election Day is a referendum for the Crosby-Ironton School District to increase its general education revenue by about $1,500 per pupil. Crow Wing County officials hope that eligible residents will show up and vote despite the overall lack of elections on the ballot.

“Local elections are happening in our own neighborhoods, in our own communities, and this is just an opportunity for citizens to have a say in what happens locally at their level,” said Jory Danielson, Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director. “It is the most grassroots form of democracy that we have, and people are encouraged to exercise that freedom.”

Only those who live in the Crosby-Ironton School District will be able to vote that election, and eligible voters must vote at their assigned polling location. Those locations are:

Crosby City Hall: 2 Second St SW, Crosby

City Hall: 2 Second St SW, Deerwood City Hall: 23770 Forest Rd, Deerwood

Emily City Hall: 39811 MN-6, Emily

Mission Town Hall: 29474 County Road 3, Merrifield

There are 70 school referendum votes statewide scheduled for Tuesday, including nine other school districts in the Lakeland viewing area:

Aitkin

Clearbrook-Gonvick

Deer River

Lake of the Woods

Roseau

Wadena-Deer Creek

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

Warroad

Win-E-Mac

To find out voting information for your precinct, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.