Crosby Encourages People To Shop Local Through Annual Soup Walk

This Holiday season many cities across the country are encouraging people to shop local. Businesses in Crosby are offering free homemade soup as way to get people in the door.

Community Members can visit the 22 different businesses that will be serving homemade soup as part of Crosby’s Tenth Annual Soup Walk. The soups are free to try and businesses will be competing for a people’s and a judge’s choice award.

Tomorrow, December 8th, the soup walk goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

Below is a full list of businesses and what soups they will be making.

Ace Hardware/Timber Building Supply – Asian Chicken Noodle

Barstock Liquors – Brats & Beer Cheddar Chowder

Coach’s – Chicken Dumpling

Cornerstone CRMC – Stuffed Pepper

Croft Pub & Grub – Hungarian Mushroom

Cuyuna Brewing Company – Ham and Potato

Cuyuna Lakes Parts City – Chicken Dumpling

Cuyuna Lanes – Wild Rice Soup

Cycle Path & Paddle – Vegetarian Chili

Dairy Queen – Jalapeno Cheeseburger

Deerwood Technologies – Beef Bone Blockchain Vegetable

Deerwood True Value – Hamburger Soup

Gifts Galore – Hearty Italian

GuidePoint Pharmacy/Cranberries on Main – Curried Pumpkin Soup

Heartwood Senior Living Community – Crab Coconut Thai Soup

Iron Range Eatery – Creamy Garlic Bisque

Mixed Company A Kava House – Guinness Beef Stew

North Country Café – Clam Chowder

Restoration Books & Gifts – Sausage & Potato Soup with Kale

Spalding House – Rueben Soup

The Deerstand – Chicken Noodle

Woodtick Inn – Alaskan Amber Beer Cheese Soup.