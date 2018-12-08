Crosby Encourages People To Shop Local Through Annual Soup Walk
This Holiday season many cities across the country are encouraging people to shop local. Businesses in Crosby are offering free homemade soup as way to get people in the door.
Community Members can visit the 22 different businesses that will be serving homemade soup as part of Crosby’s Tenth Annual Soup Walk. The soups are free to try and businesses will be competing for a people’s and a judge’s choice award.
Tomorrow, December 8th, the soup walk goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies last.
Below is a full list of businesses and what soups they will be making.
Ace Hardware/Timber Building Supply – Asian Chicken Noodle
Barstock Liquors – Brats & Beer Cheddar Chowder
Coach’s – Chicken Dumpling
Cornerstone CRMC – Stuffed Pepper
Croft Pub & Grub – Hungarian Mushroom
Cuyuna Brewing Company – Ham and Potato
Cuyuna Lakes Parts City – Chicken Dumpling
Cuyuna Lanes – Wild Rice Soup
Cycle Path & Paddle – Vegetarian Chili
Dairy Queen – Jalapeno Cheeseburger
Deerwood Technologies – Beef Bone Blockchain Vegetable
Deerwood True Value – Hamburger Soup
Gifts Galore – Hearty Italian
GuidePoint Pharmacy/Cranberries on Main – Curried Pumpkin Soup
Heartwood Senior Living Community – Crab Coconut Thai Soup
Iron Range Eatery – Creamy Garlic Bisque
Mixed Company A Kava House – Guinness Beef Stew
North Country Café – Clam Chowder
Restoration Books & Gifts – Sausage & Potato Soup with Kale
Spalding House – Rueben Soup
The Deerstand – Chicken Noodle
Woodtick Inn – Alaskan Amber Beer Cheese Soup.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More
Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More