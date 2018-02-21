DONATE

Crosby Creates New City Administrator Position

Nathan Green
Feb. 20 2018
The city of Crosby’s government looks a bit different after the creation of a new position. Clayton Castle has that story.

Lisa Sova, the new City Administrator, has been working with the city of Crosby as Clerk-Treasurer for the past six years.

