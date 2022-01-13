Lakeland PBS

Crosby Collectible Co-op Closing Its Doors in February

Chris BurnsJan. 12 2022

If you take a trip to Crosby, there seems to be as many bike shops as antique stores in the town. As Crosby continues to adapt to its new bike trails, the antique stores are getting pushed out. That’s the case for the 30-year-old Crosby Collectible Co-op.

The Crosby Collectible Co-Op has been offering antiques to people in the area since 1983. Their last day of business will be February 28. Bemidji has been discussed as a new location for the store, but no final decision has been made.

