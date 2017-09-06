DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Crosby City Runoff Project Will Benefit Serpent Lake

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

The water clarity of Serpent Lake has been continuing to decrease over the years due to added phosphorus levels that in turn create algae.

“Anything from leaves, debris, diapers and plastic have all been going straight into the lake with no treatment,” said Melissa Barrick, Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District Manager.

Currently, any water is going into the drain, through the underground pipe, and straight into Serpent Lake.

“We’re happy that they are diverting some of this waste water that accumulates in the streets and in our yards, and then eventually goes through our yard and dumps into Serpent Lake which we are not happy about,” said Crosby resident Nancy Simmons.

The outdated pipe was originally installed back in the early 1900s.

“They were built before there were any ordinances or requirements by the state to regulate these kind of activates,” said Barrick. “This is a common issue where you have all of these pipes that people don’t know about or are causing problems to our lakes.”

Beginning next week, construction crews will replace the road and some driveways along 2nd Street to put in place a new filtration system.

“Now we are going to be channeling the water down towards the City Hall to a series of what we call ‘rain gardens’. Where there is depression in the ground where the water is able to filtrate and get clean before it gets to the lake,” Barrick said.

Construction is expected to last a month or two, but neighbors like Simmons say the outcome will outweigh the inconvenience.

“It’s something we’ve waited for and our family is happy about it, I know that,” Simmons said.

Once the project is complete, the lake will be healthier and able to be enjoyed for many years to come.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Deerwood, Summer Place Associate Receive Award For Pollution Project

Attendees Can Find Soil and Water Booth at the Fair

Lake Treatment to Clean Serpent Lake Begins

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing On Mille Lacs Lake In The Fall

With schools back in session and Labor Day in the rear view mirror, summer fishing season is beginning to wind down as well with the closure of
Posted on Sep. 5 2017

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing On Mille Lacs Lake In The Fall

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

2014 Brainerd High School Graduate Attacked In Fargo

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

School Starts With No Water At Horace May Elementary

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

Law Enforcement Seeks Assistance In Locating Predatory Offender

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

Koochiching County Abduction Suspect Arrested Near Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.