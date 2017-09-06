Crosby City Runoff Project Will Benefit Serpent Lake

The water clarity of Serpent Lake has been continuing to decrease over the years due to added phosphorus levels that in turn create algae.

“Anything from leaves, debris, diapers and plastic have all been going straight into the lake with no treatment,” said Melissa Barrick, Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District Manager.

Currently, any water is going into the drain, through the underground pipe, and straight into Serpent Lake.

“We’re happy that they are diverting some of this waste water that accumulates in the streets and in our yards, and then eventually goes through our yard and dumps into Serpent Lake which we are not happy about,” said Crosby resident Nancy Simmons.

The outdated pipe was originally installed back in the early 1900s.

“They were built before there were any ordinances or requirements by the state to regulate these kind of activates,” said Barrick. “This is a common issue where you have all of these pipes that people don’t know about or are causing problems to our lakes.”

Beginning next week, construction crews will replace the road and some driveways along 2nd Street to put in place a new filtration system.

“Now we are going to be channeling the water down towards the City Hall to a series of what we call ‘rain gardens’. Where there is depression in the ground where the water is able to filtrate and get clean before it gets to the lake,” Barrick said.

Construction is expected to last a month or two, but neighbors like Simmons say the outcome will outweigh the inconvenience.

“It’s something we’ve waited for and our family is happy about it, I know that,” Simmons said.

Once the project is complete, the lake will be healthier and able to be enjoyed for many years to come.