Crosby Boy in Custody After Making Threats With a Gun

A 12-year-old Crosby boy is in custody after he was allegedly threatening to harm himself and family members with a gun.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to 29000 block of State Hwy 6 just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The officers were able to remove the others in the house while the juvenile male stayed inside.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the boy walked outside the house with a handgun and shotgun and repeatedly pointed the weapons towards the law enforcement officers on the scene. After not complying with commands to drop the weapons he fired a round into the air.

The boy went back inside the house, returned outside with the weapons and then complied with orders to place the weapons on the ground.

The juvenile male was struck in the right leg with a less-lethal round, which allowed officers to take him into custody. He was transported by ambulance to the Crosby Regional Medical Center (CRMC) and later transferred to a facility in Fargo, ND.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Crosslake Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Crosby Police Department, Deerwood Police Department, Cuyuna Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and CRMC Ambulance.

The Crow Wing County Tactical Team, Bomb Team and Negotiators were initally called out for the incident, but were later cancelled.