DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crosby Boy in Custody After Making Threats With a Gun

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

A 12-year-old Crosby boy is in custody after he was allegedly threatening to harm himself and family members with a gun.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to 29000 block of State Hwy 6 just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The officers were able to remove the others in the house while the juvenile male stayed inside.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the boy walked outside the house with a handgun and shotgun and repeatedly pointed the weapons towards the law enforcement officers on the scene. After not complying with commands to drop the weapons he fired a round into the air.

The boy went back inside the house, returned outside with the weapons and then complied with orders to place the weapons on the ground.

The juvenile male was struck in the right leg with a less-lethal round, which allowed officers to take him into custody. He was transported by ambulance to the Crosby Regional Medical Center (CRMC) and later transferred to a facility in Fargo, ND.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Crosslake Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Crosby Police Department, Deerwood Police Department, Cuyuna Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and CRMC Ambulance.

The Crow Wing County Tactical Team, Bomb Team and Negotiators were initally called out for the incident, but were later cancelled.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: Brainerd Eagle Scout Wins Life Saving Award

Golden Apple: Metier Program Leads Pillager Students to Discovery

Minnesota Misses Short List for Amazon Headquarters

Man In Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Crosby

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Area Schools To Ask For Publics Help In Superintendent Search

The Bemidji school district is inviting the public to be part of the search process for a new superintendent. According to a release from Bemidji
Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Area Schools To Ask For Publics Help In Superintendent Search

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Twins Reliever Glen Perkins Announces Retirement

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Northwest Technical College Offering Scholarships For 1st Time Students

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Twins Winter Caravan Makes Stop In Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Takes Win Over Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.