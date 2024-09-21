Crookston Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Bagley

A crash between two vehicles that happened near Bagley on Thursday has resulted in injuries to a man from Crookston.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on September 19th at around 1:20 p.m., an SUV driven by 41-year-old Brandi Knutson of Gonvick was traveling west on Highway 2, and a pickup truck driven by 77-year-old Borge Fisketjon of Crookston was heading south on County Road 7. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Knutson did not sustain any injuries, but Fisketjon suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Sanford Bagley Emergency Room for treatment.