Lakeland PBS

Crookston Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Set House on Fire

Emma HudziakFeb. 28 2022

A Crookston man has been detained and arrested after allegedly attempting to start a house on fire in Polk County.

On Saturday, February 26 around 8:40 PM, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person who was attempting to start a residence on fire. The residence was located on the 100 block of Harrison Ave. N in Mentor.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, upon arriving on scene, deputies detained Roger Passa, 37, from Crookston. The homeowner was not home at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries.

Moderate fire damage to the residence was reported, but there were no injuries. After further investigation, Passa was taken into custody pending formal charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Suspect Arrested in May Shooting Death of Minneapolis Girl

New Minneapolis Enforcement Effort Leads to Arrest of Shooting Suspect

House Fire in Little Falls Results in One Fatality

One Dead Following House Fire in Bena

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.