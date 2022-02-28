Crookston Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Set House on Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Crookston man has been detained and arrested after allegedly attempting to start a house on fire in Polk County.

On Saturday, February 26 around 8:40 PM, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person who was attempting to start a residence on fire. The residence was located on the 100 block of Harrison Ave. N in Mentor.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, upon arriving on scene, deputies detained Roger Passa, 37, from Crookston. The homeowner was not home at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries.

Moderate fire damage to the residence was reported, but there were no injuries. After further investigation, Passa was taken into custody pending formal charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.

