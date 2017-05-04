DONATE

Crookston Homicide Suspect Arrested In Bloomington

Josh Peterson
May. 4 2017
Eddie Markeith Frazier

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A manhunt for a homicide suspect has ended with his capture in Bloomington.

Authorities say shots were fired as officers pursued the man in Hennepin County. Police in Crookston began looking for the 49-year-old suspect, Eddie Markeith Frazier, Wednesday after a woman he shared a home with was found dead.

Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley says agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension located and attempted to approach the man’s vehicle just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Hartley says as they approached the vehicle, shots were fired, the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers went door to door to warn resident to stay inside. The suspect was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday.

