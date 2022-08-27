Croft Mine Community Committee Hopes to Restore Crosby Landmark

Click to print (Opens in new window)

History is something we can’t often visualize or understand in a meaningful way. However, local landmarks can bring us closer to that sense of understanding, and in the city of Crosby, a local committee is trying to restore one such landmark.

Croft Mine Historical Park was once a place of education and recreation, but is now a shadow of its former self. At one point in time, a museum meant to simulate the experience of being a laborer in the Croft Mine was filled with guests enjoying the attraction. Now, there’s an empty building with history etched into its very walls.

Because of this, the Croft Mine Community Committee has banded together in the hopes of restoring this once great landmark and bringing it back to its former glory.

First and foremost, the committee wishes to restore the Croft Museum, the very heart of this historic park. The committee also has ideas about what could be done with the surrounding landscape, like turning the former dryhouse into a possible community venue.

By far the biggest focus for the committee is to restore a local landmark that once inspired a sense of wonder and exploration of a time far gone.

Right now, it’s unclear what’s in store for Croft Mine Historical Park, but through the committee’s work, there may still be a light at the end of the tunnel.

More information on the Croft Mine can be found on the Croft Mine Community Committee’s Facebook page.

