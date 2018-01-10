DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

CRMC To Open New Clinic In Breezy Point

Clayton Castle
Jan. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

The Cuyuna Regional Medical Center will be opening a new clinic in Breezy Point, set to open in Spring 2019, the medical center announced today.

The clinic will be located on County Road 11, across the street from the Breezy Point Sports Center, in the new North Star Center, a future development complex on 20 acres of land.

The complex, named after the Breezy Point North Stars USA Hockey-sanctioned junior ice hockey team, will also include a Guide Point Pharmacy, dental office, other medical related facilities, gas station, and convenience store, according to developer Bob Spizzo, CEO of Whitebirch, Inc.

The 7,000 square foot space will house one physician, an advanced practice provider, nine exam rooms, a procedure room for outpatient clinic care, and additional space for possible expansion.

“We continually evaluate demographic shifts, community need, depth and breadth of available services, accessibility, and consumer ease,” Kyle Bauer, CRMC’s CEO, said in a statement, adding the organization started project discussions in early 2017. “Our goal is to bring high quality, convenient health services closer to the communities we serve.”

“CRMC is excited to partner with Whitebirch and City of Breezy Point to provide a new clinic in an area where numerous patients already receive our services. It is our goal to bring as many services as we can to the patient,” Bauer added.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Homeowners & Pets Rescued from Breezy Point House Fire

JCI Minnesota Holds Annual Fall All-State Convention

Sepsis: A Growing National Medical Issue

Crosby Longtime Physician Retiring After 40 Years

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County Prepares for Next Generation 911

Scott has been working at the Crow Wing County Dispatch Center for 22 years, answering emergency phone calls. As part of the Next Generation 911
Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Prepares for Next Generation 911

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Minnesota Department Of Transportation Urges Drivers To Be Careful Near Snowplows

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Alexandria Fire That Killed Two People Deemed An Accident

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One To The Hospital

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Brainerd Man Arrested for Allegedly Swinging Machete at Others

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.