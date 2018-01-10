CRMC To Open New Clinic In Breezy Point

The Cuyuna Regional Medical Center will be opening a new clinic in Breezy Point, set to open in Spring 2019, the medical center announced today.

The clinic will be located on County Road 11, across the street from the Breezy Point Sports Center, in the new North Star Center, a future development complex on 20 acres of land.

The complex, named after the Breezy Point North Stars USA Hockey-sanctioned junior ice hockey team, will also include a Guide Point Pharmacy, dental office, other medical related facilities, gas station, and convenience store, according to developer Bob Spizzo, CEO of Whitebirch, Inc.

The 7,000 square foot space will house one physician, an advanced practice provider, nine exam rooms, a procedure room for outpatient clinic care, and additional space for possible expansion.

“We continually evaluate demographic shifts, community need, depth and breadth of available services, accessibility, and consumer ease,” Kyle Bauer, CRMC’s CEO, said in a statement, adding the organization started project discussions in early 2017. “Our goal is to bring high quality, convenient health services closer to the communities we serve.”

“CRMC is excited to partner with Whitebirch and City of Breezy Point to provide a new clinic in an area where numerous patients already receive our services. It is our goal to bring as many services as we can to the patient,” Bauer added.