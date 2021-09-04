CRMC Staff Donate School Supplies to Crosby-Ironton Elementary
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center traveled to Crosby-Ironton Elementary to donate school supplies before the year started to support a community in need.
With more than $1,400 in school supplies and money raised, CRMC employees really wanted to show students that the Crosby-Ironton area is one big family.
Crosby-Ironton will start their school year next Tuesday, September 7. The students will be attending full days, five days a week.
